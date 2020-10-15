Twitter ‘Investigating' After Widespread Outage Reported

Twitter was having technical issues on Thursday, with reports of users being unable to tweet or view new tweets.

There were user-generated reports of the outage on Downdetector,com. Many reported receiving an error message.

A notice posted on Twitter’s status page said the company was “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs.”

It later updated: "We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate. More updates to come."

In July, hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

This is a developing story