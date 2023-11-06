Video: Deer crash lands on pickup truck just as man is about to sell it

It was about to be a done deal for Jay Vaughan on Friday.

Vaughan was prepared to sell a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado in mint condition for $9,400. Yet just as the buyer pulled up in Vaughan’s driveway in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, a rude entrance from a deer altered the deal.

The leaping deer crash landed onto the pickup truck before running off as Vaughn looked on in disbelief.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Vaughan said. “You know? You promised the guy that truck’s in immaculate condition and a deer comes out of nowhere and just caves the side of it in.”

Video of the crash went viral after being posted on social media.

“I’ve watched it at least 100 times because it’s still funny to hear it crashed into the side of the bed,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan told NBC10 he’s not sure if the deer was injured. The dent the deer made caused Vaughan to lower the price of the pickup truck to $8,500.

“What are you going to do? I mean, like, the guy wanted the truck,” Vaughan said. “He said, ‘I’ll just buy a new bed for it.’”

It’s a moment that Vaughan and his son Troy Wescott will never forget.

“It’s funny seeing it on the video but it was shocking to see in person. I’ve never seen anything jump that high in my life,” Wescott said. “I’m not going to ever forget this.”