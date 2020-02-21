US Takes Steps to Prepare for Pandemic as Global Coronavirus Cases Rise

As global concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grow, the U.S. is taking steps to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus — not only in China, where the outbreak began and where the vast majority of the cases have been diagnosed — but also in the growing number of cases in other countries.

By definition, a pandemic is an epidemic on more than one continent.

