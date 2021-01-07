US Capitol Police Officer Dies From Injuries Suffered During Riot

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered during Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Capitol Police statement.

Sicknick was injured while physically engaged with protesters at the U.S. Capitol. He collapsed after returning to his division office and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Sicknick joined Capitol Police in 2008.

"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague," the Capitol Police statement said.

While defending the U.S. House and Senate overrun by rioters Wednesday, Capitol Police also were forced to defend themselves. Three congressional and police sources tell News4 that at least 60 officers suffered injuries.

Four other people died Wednesday.

A woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer “as protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place,” Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement. The officer was placed on administrative leave and police powers were suspended pending the results of a joint investigation with D.C. police.

Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, each died after suffering medical emergencies, D.C. police said.

It took four hours to disperse the protesters from the Capitol complex. By then, they had roamed the halls of Congress, posed for photos inside hallowed chambers, broken through doors, destroyed property and taken photos of themselves doing it. At least 80 people were arrested, but it will take time to sort through all the footage to determine who should be charged and with what.

The House Appropriations Committee, which controls the police department's budget, has launched a review of what went wrong.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Ct.) along with House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) released a statement early Friday morning about Sicknick's death.

"Our hearts break over the senseless death of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured in the line of duty during yesterday’s violent assault on the Capitol," they wrote. "Our prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues on the force."

Sund is resigning as Capitol Police chief effective Jan. 16, a spokeswoman said Thursday.