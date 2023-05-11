University of Utah Swimmer Allegedly Flees to Canada Amid Rape Investigation, Police Say

Authorities this week issued an arrest warrant for a University of Utah swimmer and diver who is suspected of fleeing to his native Canada after allegedly raping a student in her dorm room last year.

Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, 19, of Saanichton, British Columbia, faces felony charges of rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse, according to Salt Lake County court records. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, records show.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday that authorities will pursue Smyth’s extradition to Utah.

“A warrant was issued on this very serious matter. We will pursue all available means to ensure his appearance in court,” Gill said.

A charging document in the case mentioned Smyth’s time on the university’s diving team.

Neither Smyth nor his relatives could be reached for comment Thursday. A representative for the University of Utah was not immediately reached for comment on Smyth’s status at the university and on the diving team.

