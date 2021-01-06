Twitter, Facebook, YouTube Limit Trump Reach After Capitol Chaos

As President Donald Trump continued Wednesday to make baseless claims of election fraud in front of thousands of supporters in Washington D.C., some of whom later stormed the U.S. Capitol, the big social media companies took action against the president.

Guy Rosen, vice president of integrity at Facebook, tweeted Wednesday that Facebook had removed a video released earlier in the day by President Donald Trump.

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," he said. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

The same video was posted on Twitter, in which Trump said he understood his supporters' anger and disappointment over the election result. He continued airing baseless grievances that the election was "stolen," even though he told them that it was time to stop the violence.

"Go home. We love you. You're very special people," Trump said.

Trump's Twitter post itself was limited by the social media company as possibly being a risk of violence.

"This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked, due to a risk of violence," Twitter wrote under Trump's video. It was later removed, along with another tweet from the president.

Later, the company issued a statement and locked his personal account, saying at least three tweets needed to be removed. If the tweets are removed, his account will be unlocked 12 hours after the removal.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

YouTube also removed the video from its site, with all three companies saying they wanted to stop the spread of a message that has driven thousands of people to descend on Washington D.C. intent on disrupting Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

A Slate journalist captured the moment protesters attempted to break into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday by smashing the glass window panes of a door.