World Leaders Express Dismay and Shock at Chaos in US Capitol and Call for Calm

As protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and the scenes of mobs in Washington D.C., world leaders looked at the chaos and shared sentiments across social media and through formal channels, calling for calm.

The U.K.'s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, decried the situation, and called for the peaceful transfer of power.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Vancouver radio station that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“Obviously we’re concerned and we’re following … the situation as it unfolds,” Trudeau told radio station News1130, according to the Toronto Star.

“There is an important electoral process unfolding in the United States and I think we all want it and need it to unfold properly and peacefully. And so we certainly hope things will calm down.”

“We’re going to keep watching carefully.”

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, called the scenes of people violently storming the Capitol Building "shocking."

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

European allies were similarly appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy. Some singled out Trump for harsh criticism.

“Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter. He said that “from inflammatory words come violent deeds” and added that “contempt for democratic institutions has disastrous effects.”

European Parliament President David Sassoli, who leads one of the largest legislatures in the world, also denounced the scenes at the Capitol. The European Union has spent four cantankerous years dealing with the Trump administration, and its top officials have repeatedly said they were looking forward to a better relationship under President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is insurrection. Nothing less. In Washington,” tweeted Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden.

Iceland's Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, called the chaos "an attack on democracy."

An attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington DC. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected. — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) January 6, 2021

Similar messages poured in from leaders around the world.

Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 6, 2021

In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege.



This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law.



This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 6, 2021