Syria

Turkey Accused of Sending Syrians Back to ‘War Zone’ as Conflict Escalates

“I can’t remember how many times I have had to move because of the intense bombing and the advance of the Syrian army,” said one father forced to flee

Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance via Getty Images

The nearly nine-year-long Syrian civil war has faded from headlines amid competing international tensions and crises, but a renewed push by government forces has prompted aid groups to raise the alarm about the "staggering exodus" of people from the country’s northwest, NBC News reports.

Russian-backed Syrian forces have pounded towns and villages in Idlib, the last remaining rebel-held stronghold — forcing at least 150,000 to flee in the past two weeks, according to rights groups.

Meanwhile, neighboring Turkey, which has taken in millions of refugees, is accused of forcing some of them back into the “war zone.”

U.S. & World

Trump administration 10 hours ago

Trump Fires Key Impeachment Witnesses Sondland, Vindman

2020 Elections 9 hours ago

Front-Runners Buttigieg and Sanders Beat Back Debate Attacks

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

SyriaTurkey
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us