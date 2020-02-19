Richard Grenell

AP Sources: Trump Expected to Tap Loyalist as Intel Official

Richard Grenell has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018

By Zeke Miller and Matthew Lee

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell (C) attends a new year's reception of the German President on Jan. 14, 2019, in Berlin.
Bernd von Jutrczenka/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

That’s according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Richard GrenellDonald Trump
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us