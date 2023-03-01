Celebrity News

Rapper Travis Scott Wanted in $12,000 NYC Nightclub Mayhem

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday; the NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travis Scott, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer who recently split from Kylie Jenner, is wanted by the NYPD in connection with a confrontation at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday that involved a punch and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, allegedly got into an argument with a sound engineer at Club Nebula on 41st Street around 3:30 a.m., police sources told NBC New York.

The situation escalated, with Scott allegedly punching the engineer on the left side of the face with a closed fist, the engineer told police. He had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report, nor did he complain of pain at the time, the NYPD sources said.

After the alleged blow, Scott purportedly caused $12,000 in damage to a speaker and video screen before leaving the venue, they added. He was last seen leaving in an unknown vehicle.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Video surveillance is expected to be retrieved at some point, though it hadn't happened by mid-morning Wednesday.

Scott had appeared at Irving Plaza during Don Toliver's show the previous night.

U.S. & World

British Royal Family 34 mins ago

Harry, Meghan Asked to Leave UK Home in Further Royal Rift

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

‘Dances With Wolves' Actor Pleads Not Guilty in Nevada Sex Abuse Case

The NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said.

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Also a singer-songwriter, Scott made global headlines last year after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. He launched Project HEAL in its aftermath to help victims.

He started dating Jenner in April 2017. They have two children together, but announced earlier this year that they had called it quits -- again.

Gil Fried, a crowd management expert and professor at the University of West Florida, breaks down how things went so wrong with Astroworld.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsManhattanTravis ScottKylie Jenner
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us