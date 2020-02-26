Tennessee

Tennessee Mom of Missing 15-Month-Old Arrested, Accused of Lying to Police

The child, Evelyn Mae Boswell, was last seen in December but was reported missing only this month, authorities have said

Evelyn Mae Boswell
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Tennessee mother of a missing 15-month-old has been arrested and is accused of lying to law enforcement, authorities said Tuesday night.

The child, Evelyn Mae Boswell, was last seen in December but was reported missing only this month, authorities have said.

The girl's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, has been charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail, officials said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Asian Shares Slide on Fears Virus’ Spread May Be Unstoppable

Bernie Sanders 2 hours ago

Analysis: Sanders Learns What It’s Like to Be a Front-Runner

During the course of the investigation, Boswell provided a number of conflicting statements to investigators, Sullivan County sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a statement to NBC affiliate WCYB of nearby Bristol, Virginia.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Tennessee
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us