Suspect in Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model's Death Due in San Mateo County Court

A Florida woman accused in the death of a popular Kim Kardashian look-alike model is set to be arraigned in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday.

Vivian Gomez is facing two felony counts for involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say 34-year-old Christina Gourkani died from botched silicone injections.

Gomez's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Gourkani found Gomez on social media and they agreed to meet up at a hotel room in Burlingame on April 19 so Gomez could administer silicone injections.

"At least two shots were administered to our victim," Wagstaffe said. "She immediately started having a negative reaction to it, then went into convulsions. 911 was called. They rushed her to Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. Unfortunately, within a day, she died from those injections."

Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist. Using injectable silicone for body contouring isn't approved by the FDA.

Prosecutors say Gomez caught a flight back to Florida after that meeting at the hotel, but she was eventually arrested at an airport.