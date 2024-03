President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.

Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory — from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on any single day.

While much of the focus is on the presidential race, there are also important down-ballot contests. California voters, for example, will choose candidates who will compete to fill the Senate seat long held by Dianne Feinstein.

Here is the latest news on Super Tuesday:

Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic primary

NBC News projects that Joe Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary.

Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on the Supreme Court's Trump ballot ruling

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold sat down with NBC News this afternoon to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to keep Trump on the ballot as well as turnout in this year’s primary election.

Griswold said she’s glad the justices handed down the ruling ahead of Super Tuesday, but she’s worried that a gridlocked Congress might have trouble enforcing the Constitution’s insurrection clause going forward.

“One of my concerns about this case is logistically how it plays out. This case isn’t only about precedent, it’s about all candidates for federal office. The Supreme Court said states do not have the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th amendment to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists from our ballots ourselves, that Congress has that authority,” Griswold said.

She added, "But the current Congress is nearly nonfunctioning, so I do not believe that this Congress will take any action, which in logistical terms means that any candidate for federal office that is an oath-breaking insurrectionist will be able to be on the ballot without consideration or application of the Constitution.”

California voters express confusion over fringe Democratic candidate President R. Boddie

Voters in the California Democratic Primary took to social media to express their confusion over the presence of candidate "President R. Boddie" on the presidential primary ballot above Biden, who is listed without his title, NBC News reported. Some expressed concern that this could cause older voters or those with poor vision to confuse the two candidates.

Boddie, a life coach from Atlanta, was also on the ballot this year in New Hampshire where he received 136 votes in a contest where Biden was not on the ballot. He also ran to be governor of Georgia in 2022.

Biden allies tout grassroots fundraising

The president's campaign said that "Team Biden-Harris" — the campaign’s shorthand for itself and affiliated groups — broke its previous "grassroots" fundraising record in February.

NBC News cannot independently verify the assertion because February FEC filings are not due until later this month.

Grassroots fundraising typically refers to unitemized donations, or donations from people who have given a total of under $200.

Biden campaign officials argued that they surpassed expectations because of primary contests and Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which was a main driver for fundraising. First Lady Jill Biden’s note was particularly lucrative, the campaign said.

"While Trump spends his limited funds on various other… issues, President Biden’s campaign is using this grassroots momentum to build a cutting-edge and winning campaign for this November," said Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty in a statement.

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice primary gains increased attention after IVF ruling

One of the most-watched races in Alabama on Tuesday is a primary for state Supreme Court chief justice, NBC News reported.

The race has taken on increased importance amid the national uproar over the court’s recent ruling equating frozen embryos with children. That ruling prompted several IVF clinics in the state to halt their services and sparked broader concerns that anti-abortion lawmakers could go after the medical procedure elsewhere.

The current chief justice, Tom Parker, wrote the majority decision, which drew heavily on theology, even citing the book of Genesis. In the decision he wrote that Alabama had adopted a “theologically based view of the sanctity of life” and that “life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God.”

In Alabama, state Supreme Court Justices are elected to the bench in partisan races. Parker is barred from running again because he is older than the state’s mandatory retirement age for state Supreme Court justices, which is 70.

Current Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sarah Stewart and Bryan Taylor, a former Republican state Senator, are running for the Republican nomination to replace Parker as chief justice. The winner of the election will compete against Democrat Greg Griffin, a Montgomery County circuit judge.

Votes for Trump in Maine will be counted

Former President Donald Trump is back in the running in Maine’s Republican presidential primary.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows determined in December that Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot after three Maine voters challenged his candidacy. They had argued he was barred from running for president because he had violated the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

But the decision was on hold while the Supreme Court heard a similar case from Colorado.

After the Supreme Court ruled in the Colorado case on Monday that states do not have the ability to bar Trump or other federal candidates under the clause, Bellows reversed herself.

Votes cast for Trump today will be counted, she wrote.

An Illinois judge also had ruled that Trump’s name should be removed, but with the caveat that the decision would be put on hold if the Supreme Court’s ruling differed. Illinois’ Republican primary will be held on March 19.

Biden wins Iowa Democratic caucus

NBC News projects that Joe Biden has won the Iowa Democratic caucus, securing all of the state's 40 delegates.

Massachusetts protest vote

A week after President Joe Biden faced a protest vote in Michigan over his handling of the war in Gaza, grass-roots organizers are hoping to send the same message of disapproval in the Massachusetts primary.

A group called Vote Ceasefire is urging Democrats to write in “ceasefire” or “no preference” on their ballots today.

"We have the opportunity to use the Democratic structure, the power of the voting booth to send a message to Biden and the old guard of the Democratic Party that we demand a ceasefire," a Vote Ceasefire organizer Merrie Najimy told NBC10 Boston.

Democratic ballots in Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee also allow for uncommitted votes. Iowa is announcing the results of its caucus today; the others are holding their Democratic primaries.

In Michigan, a key swing state that held its primary on Feb. 27, uncommitted votes made up 13% of the total. Biden won with 81% of the vote. In 2020, Biden beat Trump in the state by only 154,000 votes.

NBC News noted that 13% was not far from the norm. In 2012, the year President Barack Obama ran for re-election, the uncommitted vote was at 11%.

Listen to Michigan, the organizer of the protest vote, says on its website that it rejects Biden’s funding of “war and genocide in Gaza.”

The CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, Jeremy Burton, told NBC10 Boston, “The Biden administration is rightly concerned with the long-term security of the State of Israel.”

NASA astronauts perform civic duty

Aboard the International Space Station, two NASA astronauts performed their civic duty.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara confirmed they had cast their celestial ballots in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Being in space didn’t stop (O’Hara) and I from voting. Go vote today!” Moghbeli wrote.

Being in space didn’t stop @lunarloral and I from voting. Go vote today! pic.twitter.com/a50wYE0mZs — Jasmin Moghbeli (@AstroJaws) March 5, 2024

According to NASA’s website, after an astronaut fills out an electronic absentee ballot aboard the space station, the encrypted document goes through a tracking and data relay satellite to a ground antenna at the White Sands Complex in New Mexico.

From there, the ballot is sent to the Mission Control Center in Houston and forwarded to the county clerk’s office.

Everything to know about Super Tuesday

More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries will be awarded on Super Tuesday.

On the Republican side, 854 of 2,429 will be at stake. Democrats will award 1,420 delegates.

Trump has so far earned 247 delegates and needs 968 more to hit his so-called “magic number” of 1,215.

For Biden, he currently has 206 delegates and need 1,762 to hit his magic number of 1,968.

'Happy warriors'

A Nikki Haley campaign aide calls themselves “a bunch of happy warriors today,” NBC News reported. As volunteers and staff participate in GOTV efforts, HQ staff are “playing music and having fun.”

Songs of choice are almost too on the nose, per this official, including "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves” and "Started From the Bottom."

US Senate race in California

California has to elect a United States senator to fill the seat Dianne Feinstein held for more than 30 years.

When she died last September, she left some awfully big shoes to fill, and no shortage of candidates hoping to fill them.

The first step in that process comes on Tuesday, with what's sometimes called a "jungle primary:" a primary election in which the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of their party affiliation, advance to a runoff election in November. That means there's a chance we could have a runoff with two candidates from the same party.

For Iowa Democrats, a break from tradition

For Democrats in Iowa, this year's Super Tuesday is a break from five decades of tradition in how the state gets its say in helping determine the presidential nominee.

For 2024, the state party had to reapproach its caucuses. They’re the one-night spectacle in which community members publicly signal their support for a candidate.

This year, Iowa Democrats have quietly filled in the bubble for President Joe Biden or one of his long-shot competitors and slipped the forms into the mailbox. More than 19,000 ballots were requested, according to the party, and roughly 13,000 had been received as of Tuesday morning.

National Democrats reshuffled the primary calendar to prioritize more diverse states than Iowa. The change pushed Iowa from its leadoff position and back to Super Tuesday.