Many stores will shut their doors on Thanksgiving this year, following a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years ago retailers were met with a frenzy of shoppers looking to get the best deals during the holiday season, even if meant ditching Thanksgiving dinner early to get to the mall.

Things shifted during the pandemic, and the trend is continuing with some stores in 2022.

Here's a look at what stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving.

(This story will be updated as more retailers release holiday hours)

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in 2022

Kohl’s

Target

Best Buy

Walmart

Costco

Sam’s Club

The Home Depot

Lowe’s

Apple

Trader Joe’s

ALDI

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Lidl

Publix

Winn-Dixie

Stores Open on Thanksgiving in 2022