SpaceX Targeting Thursday for Next Starship Launch Attempt

After calling off the first launch attempt of it's nearly 400-foot long Starship on Monday, SpaceX is looking to take off as soon as Thursday.

The company announced that its teams are working toward Thursday for the first flight test for a "fully integrated" Starship rocket from Starbase in South Texas. The Thursday launch window begins at 8:28 a.m. CT and closes at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Monday's launch attempt was scratched with just over eight minutes left in the countdown due to an issue with Starship's pressurization system. SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted "learned a lot today" afterward and said the company would try to relaunch in the coming days.

Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

Starship is the biggest rocket ever built at around 400 feet with 33 main engines and 16.7 million pounds. The test flight will feature Starship's massive first-stage rocket booster, Super Heavy.

The spacecraft can accommodate 100 people with hopes of someday getting them to the moon and Mars, though no people will be on board for the test flight.

One other element that will not be included in the test flight is landing, as all parts will fall into the sea. If Starship reaches the three-minute mark into the test launch, the booster will be commanded to fall into the Gulf of Mexico while the spacecraft itself will go east with plans of ditching near Hawaii.

SpaceX released new drone footage showing the successful engine test on its Starship Booster Thursday.