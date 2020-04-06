small businesses

Small Business Owners in Loan Limbo as New Gov’t Programs Stumble

"It's super confusing," said the co-owner of a Chicago business

A grocery store worker recycles boxes in Brooklyn, March 28, 2020.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Small business owners say they are frustrated with the rollout of coronavirus loan programs that promised quick cash but have become mired in technical and regulatory snafus.

"It's super confusing," said Lance Lawson, co-owner of Space519, a clothing and retail boutique in Chicago. "We have real bills to pay, and I want to get my employees back on. They're all on unemployment. Every day counts."

Lawson said that his revenue has dropped from $250,000 a month to zero and that he has applied for help from six government programs, including an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, from the Small Business Administration. Promised funds within days, he's still waiting a week later.

U.S. & World

United States 21 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Trump, 3M Dispute Over Masks Ends ‘Happily’; Airline Passengers Can Use Cloth Face Coverings

Boris Johnson Apr 5

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU With Virus

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

small businessesDonald TrumpcoronavirusTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us