At Least 3 Shot in Arizona Entertainment District, 1 Suspect in Custody

Three people were injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening in a suburban Phoenix shopping and entertainment complex, police said.

One of the three victims in the Glendale, Arizona, shooting was in critical condition, Officer Tiffany Ngalula said. The other two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

When officers arrived to the northern edge of the Westgate Entertainment District shortly after 7:25 p.m. there was no longer active gunfire, Ngalula said.

Police locked down the area and were methodically going through businesses to search for any additional victims or suspects, the spokeswoman said.

Neighbors and people at the outdoor complex were told to shelter in place as a precautionary search of the area was underway Thursday night, Ngalula said.

Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s monitoring the situation and "the state stands ready to support."

State Sen. Martin Quezada, a Phoenix Democrat, said on Twitter, "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate."

The Westgate shopping center, part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey, was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.