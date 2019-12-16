See It: Newest Trailer Drops for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After all of these years, there's still a huge need for speed.

Now, ahead of the holidays, fans were gifted with the best treat yet: a new trailer for the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick." The nearly three minute clip features jet engines roaring, heart-pounding flips and high-speed chases. And this time around, Cruise is the teacher.

Fascinating Facts About Tom Cruise

"Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced," the voiceover says. "His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."

Needless to say, you're in for one wild ride, so buckle up.

"Top Gun: Maverick" lands in theaters June 2020.