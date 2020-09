Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday night that the Senate should not fill the vacancy left by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "until we have a new president."

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," he tweeted.

