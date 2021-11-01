Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 4 More Fines for Refusing to Wear a Mask

Greene is an outspoken opponent of masks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Members of the House of Representatives have been recalled to Washington amid ongoing negotiations over the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint making its way through the house while facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was hit with four more fines Monday for refusing to comply with House rules about masks.

The House Ethics Committee issued a notice saying Greene will have to pay penalties for four separate incidents over the span of three days in late September. Greene did not appeal the fines for any of the incidents.

Greene, an outspoken opponent of masks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, had already been fined three other times for refusing to comply.

