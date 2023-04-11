Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton Announces She Has Parkinson's Disease

Representative Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), she announced Tuesday.

She shared the diagnosis in a video on World Parkinson’s Day.

“If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s Disease sucks,” she said in the video. "Today, on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short.”

On #WorldParkinsonsDay, I'm here to share that I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.



Wexton represents Virginia's 10th congressional district, which includes portions of Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

The congresswoman said she joins eight million people who have PD, including actor Michael J. Fox. She described PD as a movement disorder that starts in the brain. She said it will affect her speech and balance over the next few months, but that it is not an “untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence.”

Wexton said she is working on a treatment plan with a doctor to address her symptoms. She is also confident she will be able to continue her usual congressional duties, she said in the video.

“The treatment process is one that involves time and commitment, so you’re going to see me have good days and some days that are not so good,” Wexton said. "But I want you to know this: My head and my heart are 100% committed to serving the people of Virginia, and especially my constituents in the 10th congressional district."

Wexton said she has a positive attitude about the diagnosis and support from her loved ones.

Fairfax County Democratic Committee Chair Bryan Graham released a statement following Wexton's announcement.

"We stand with Congresswoman Wexton and the Parkinson’s community today, echoing the need for greater understanding, better treatments, and a cure for this devastating disease," Graham said in the statement.