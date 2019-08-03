A Look at Recent Deadly Mass Shootings in US

A mass shooting at the MolsonCoors Brewing Company headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the latest on a list of deadly shootings that have rocked the country. Here are some deadly mass shootings over the past few years.

— Dec. 10, 2019: Two shooters killed a police detective in a cemetery and three people inside a Kosher deli in Jersey City, N.J., in a hate-fueled, anti-Semitic attack. The shooters were also killed. Authorities said that David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, shot and killed Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals in a chance meeting in a cemetery, then drove to the market and killed Mindel Ferencz, 31, who owned the store with her husband; Moshe Deutsch, 24, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping there; and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

— Aug. 31, 2019: Seven people were killed in West Texas in shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa. The gunman also died after being shot by police.

— Aug. 4, 2019: A gunman wearing body armor shot and killed nine people at a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio. Police were patrolling the area and killed the suspect.

— Aug. 3, 2019: A gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring more than two dozen. A suspect was taken into custody.

— July 28, 2019: Three young people died when a gunman opened fire at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Two were children — a teen who may have saved a relative's life and a 6-year-old who was a sharp dresser — and the third was a 25-year-old New York college graduate who loved sports. The shooter, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, died of a self-inflicted wound, according to the coroner.

— May 31, 2019: 11 city employees and one contractor were killed when a fellow city worker, DeWayne Craddock, opened fire inside a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

— Feb. 15, 2019: A 15-year employee being fired from a suburban Chicago manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, started shooting, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers before he was killed by police.

— Nov. 7, 2018: Ian David Long killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, before taking his own life. Long was a Marine combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

— Oct. 27, 2018: Robert Bowers is accused of opening fire at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during Shabbat morning services, killing 11 and injuring others. It's the deadliest attack on Jews in the U.S. in history.

— June 28, 2018: Jarrod Ramos shot through the windows of the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland, before turning the weapon on employees there, killing five at The Capital newspaper. Authorities say Ramos had sent threatening letters to the newspaper prior to the attack.

— May 18, 2018: Dimitrios Pagourtzis began shooting during an art class at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The 17-year-old killed eight students and two teachers, and 13 others were wounded. Explosives were found at the school and off campus.

— Feb. 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It surpassed Columbine High School as the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.

— Nov. 5, 2017: Devin Patrick Kelley, who had been discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence, used an AR-style firearm to shoot up a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen.

— Oct. 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel-casino, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. SWAT teams with explosives then stormed his room and found he had killed himself.