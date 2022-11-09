President Joe Biden Says He's Prepared to Work With Republicans as ‘Red Wave' Falls Short

Though control of the U.S. Congress' chambers is not yet decided, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he'll work toward bipartisanship as a "red wave" of Republican victories predicted by some didn't occur in the midterm elections.

The balance of power still remains unclear as numerous races are still too close to call. Democrats defied predictions and flipped several House, Senate and governor's races in places Republicans expected to claim.

The "red wave" didn't come to the electoral shore.

"While we don't know all the results yet, here's what we do know: While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," Biden said during remarks on Wednesday at the White House.

Biden said that the close contest between Democrats and Republicans throughout the country shows that the American people demand bipartisanship from their elected officials.

"Regardless of what the final tally in these elections show, and there's still some counting going on, I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues. The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well," Biden added.

Overall, Biden said that because people voted and there were no major issues seen at the polls — the voice of the American people was heard.

"It was a good day for democracy, and it was a good day for America. The heart and soul of our democracy, the voters, poll workers and election officials, they did they their job and they fulfilled their duty," Biden said.

The concerns of U.S. voters are heard, Biden said. From economic concerns, including inflation, as well as crime and safety, Biden said those key issues require action from political leaders. Looking ahead, Biden specifically thanked young people who had high voter turnout and also demand more from those in power.

Biden said young people "voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, their personal rights and freedoms, and the student debt relief."

Biden also said his intention, regardless of the results of the midterm election, was to run again for president in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

After Democrats overperformed against expectations in the 2022 midterms, President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his intention is to announce a bid for reelection. “Jill and I… our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was,” Biden said. “But I’m a great respecter of fate and ultimately this is a family decision.”