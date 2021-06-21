Cops Hunt 2 Suspects in Ice Pick Stabbing of NYC Mayoral Campaign Volunteer

A knife and ice pick were recovered near the scene, police sources said

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for two men involved in the brutal stabbing of a volunteer for the Eric Adams campaign on the last day of early voting in New York City.

The 42-year-old victim was canvassing through the neighborhood on the 500 block of Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon when two men approached and one of them stabbed the volunteer, according to police.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The men immediately fled the scene on foot and a knife and ice pick were recovered nearby, police sources familiar with the investigation told NBC New York. Their motive remains unclear and police are still searching for the two men whose broad daylight attack was caught on video.

Police are searching for two suspects involved in the stabbing of a 42-year-old man in the Bronx on Sunday.

The sources said the victim had campaign flyers on him at the time of the attack. He was taken to nearby Lincoln Hospital in critical but stable condition. A spokesperson for the campaign says Adam visited the wounded volunteer, who had to undergo surgery, at the hospital.

The stabbing was the latest brazen daylight attack caught on camera and follows a particularly violent shooting on a Bronx sidewalk last Thursday that narrowly missed two young children.

Adams, a former police captain, had been in the borough one day earlier to speak out against Thursday's attack and the city's spike in shootings. He has risen to the top of most polls as issues of crime and policing have dominated recent mayoral debates. However, many of the most common types of crime in the city, including robberies, burglaries and grand larcenies, remain near historic lows.

U.S. & World

Tokyo Olympics 5 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics to Allow Up to 10,000 Local Fans in Venues

chicago tornado 10 hours ago

‘Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Touches Down in Chicago Suburbs, Damage Reported

Through the first five months of 2021, the total number of major crimes measured by the police department has been at its lowest level since comparable statistics became available in the 1990s.

With just three days of voting left, candidates are trying to avoid negative narratives — like the questions frontrunner Eric Adams has faced regarding whether he lives in New York or New Jersey. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us