Police Respond to Florida Home of Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

Police responded to the Hollywood, Florida, home of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown Tuesday.

Multiple police vehicles were seen outside the home as well as a moving truck, though it was unknown why officers responded. Police said more information would be provided later Tuesday.

Hollywood Police announced earlier this month that their athletic league had severed ties with Brown after a series of tense confrontations at his home.

Officers had responded to Brown's home on Jan. 13 after officials said he was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend regarding ownership of a Bentley. During the incident, Brown was "very rude and disrespectful" and used "degrading language" in front of his young children, police said in a statement.

In another incident back on Dec. 14, officers responded to Brown's home after his girlfriend called police to help her remove her belongings from his home after an argument the night before, an incident report said. Police said when officers approached the front door of Brown's home to explain the situation, he became argumentative and treated officers with "disrespect and disdain."

In a statement, the department said Brown was removed from its Athletic League after a long relationship between the two.

"This type of behavior and communication with Officers is completely opposite of what we teach and instill in the youth of our community in the way of respect for parents, teachers, elders and all those in positions of authority. We began to reach out to Mr. Brown to have a conversation with him. We were unsuccessful in that effort," Hollywood Police Department said in a statement.

The department said they returned a check that was donated to the athletic league by Brown.

Brown, 31, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the team before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 offseason. The Raiders released the four-time Pro Bowler before he played in a game.

Days after the New England Patriots signed him, a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing Brown of rape. The team released him when they learned he allegedly tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations.