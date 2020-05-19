Pelosi Slams Trump for Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Calls President ‘Morbidly Obese’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., chastised President Donald Trump on Monday for his decision to take hydroxychloroquine, saying that health experts have warned about its effects and that it could be harmful to the president because he's "morbidly obese," according to NBC News.

"As far as the president is concerned, he's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So, I think it's not a good idea," Pelosi said in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Pelosi's comment came after Trump said at the White House a few hours earlier that he had started taking the drug after consulting with the White House physician.

"A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers — before you catch it," Trump said at the White House. "I happen to be taking it. ... I'm taking it — hydroxychloroquine — right now."

Read the full story at NBC News.com.