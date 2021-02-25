Suffolk County

Grave Collapses on NY Cemetery Worker, Buries Him; Homicide Squad Investigating

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cemetery worker was killed when the grave he was digging collapsed on him Thursday morning in New York, police say.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident during which the employee at Washington Memorial Park in Middle Island, located in Suffolk County, died.

According to police, the man was leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him at approximately 8:30 a.m. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

US Bombs Facilities in Syria Used by Iran-Backed Militia

capitol riot 11 hours ago

Police Heeded Capitol Attack Warnings But Were Overwhelmed: Chief

Crime scene investigators were spotted at the scene later in the morning.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew YorkPOLICE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us