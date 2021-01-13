Nurse Who Works in COVID Unit Wins $1M in North Carolina Lottery

A North Carolina nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit at a long-term care facility won $1 million in the state lottery, NBC News reports.

Terri Watkins entered the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing but didn't think she would actually win. When the state Education Lottery called to congratulate her, Watkins said she was shocked.

“I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually! I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here," she said, according to a press release.

Her name was chosen from over 513,000 entries. Watkins chose to take home the lump sum of $424,500 cash over the $1 million annuity prize of $50,000 a year over 20 years.

