NJ Bank Robber Caught ‘Red-Handed' Days After Dye Pack Explodes During Getaway: Police

What to Know A bank robber accused of making off with thousands of dollars in cash didn't make it far before a red dye pack thrown in by the bank teller exploded — and it was captured on camera. On Monday, the alleged bank robber was caught, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

O’Hara reported Monday the arrest of Esau Grant, 27, of Newark, in connection with the bank robbery.

Police in Newark obtained video of the suspect crossing the street after stealing $2,300 from the Capitol One on Springfield Avenue. The alleged robber entered the bank around 10 a.m. Saturday and presented a teller with a hand written note requesting cash. Moments after fleeing the bank, a red dye pack placed among the money exploded as the suspect walked beyond the bank property, police say.

"I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt," the note read, according to police.

Investigators had shared video of the suspect, seen wearing a white T-shirt and carrying a backpack, in hopes someone could help identify him.

“I am thankful to community members for responding to our requests for tips regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect,” O’Hara said in a statement. “I also commend Newark Robbery Detective Darnell Graham for his dedication in following up on those leads. Because the bank’s money dye pack exploded while the suspect was fleeing the scene, he was literally caught ‘red-handed’ by Detective Graham’s outstanding investigative skills.”

Grant was arrested Monday after he was observed by Det. Graham while in the area of Broad Street and Prudential Drive. He faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Attorney information for Grant was not immediately known.