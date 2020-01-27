NFL

Multiple NFL Twitter Accounts Hacked, Including for Super Bowl-Bound Chiefs and 49ers

A "white hat" hacker group on Monday claimed responsibility for hijacking the social media accounts for the NFL and multiple football teams, NBC News reported.

OurMine, a Saudi Arabian hacking account that promotes its own cyber security services, said it hacked a number of the league's accounts on its Twitter page. The first team to be exposed to the hackers appeared to be the Chicago Bears on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported.

"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the team tweeted Sunday.

This article tagged under:

NFLSuper BowlSan Francisco 49ersKansas City ChiefsChicago Bears
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us