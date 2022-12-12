Two Georgia men who spent 25 years in prison were freed last week after their murder convictions were overturned when podcasters and their attorneys unearthed new evidence proving their innocence.

Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey were teens when they went to trial in January 1998 for the shooting death of their friend 15-year-old Brian Bowling at a party in 1996, according to a statement from the nonprofit Georgia Innocence Project, also known as GIP.

Floyd County police at first believed Storey’s account of the shooting, which was he was in the room with Bowling when he died in an accident playing Russian Roulette. Moments before the fatal gunshot, Bowling was on the phone with his girlfriend and had told her that he was playing Russian Roulette with a gun brought over by his best friend, Storey, the GIP said.

39 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. We first told you last week about Elmer Daniels’ release from a Delaware prison. Daniels and his attorney met during a chance encounter a few years ago. NBC10 sat down with both of them today. They spoke about what’s next, and how, after all this time, Daniels says he’s not...

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.