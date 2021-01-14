NANCY PELOSI

Nancy Pelosi Wore the Same Black Outfit at Both of Trump's Impeachments

The Speaker of the House donned the same dress at Wednesday's vote to impeach President Trump that she did when Trump was impeached the first time in 2019

By Scott Stump

The black suit dress that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore when presiding over Wednesday's impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was the same one she wore in December 2019 when the House impeached Trump the first time, her office confirmed to MSNBC.

The House impeached Trump a second time Wednesday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the violent riot by a pro-Trump mob in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left at least five people dead and forced Congress to flee to safety.

"Those insurrectionists were not patriots," Pelosi said in a speech Wednesday. "They were not part of a political base to be catered to and managed. They were domestic terrorists. And justice must prevail."

The vote to impeach passed 232-197, with 10 Republicans voting against the president. The House will now send the article of impeachment to the Senate to begin the process of a trial to determine whether to convict Trump, who has only six days left in office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore the same black dress on Dec. 18, 2019, when the House voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi wore the same black dress and gold necklace on Wednesday that she did in 2019, with the exception that this time she was wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also was not seen wearing the golden mace Ann Hand brooch she wore at the first impeachment, which was inspired by the mace of the House of Representatives that depicts an eagle atop a silver globe and 13 bundled rods representing the original colonies, according to The Washington Post.

During the first impeachment, the House passed two articles accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to him pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden during his first impeachment. Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

