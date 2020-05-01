N.Korea’s Kim Jong Un Reportedly Seen in Public for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

The mystery surrounding what happened to North Korea's Kim Jong Un might have been answered after he was reportedly spotted in public for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Photos emerged Friday in a North Korean state-owned newspaper showing Kim cutting a red ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer plant in Suncheon In. He appeared to be accompanied by his sister.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency also reported that Kim appeared at the grand opening. NBC News has not verified Kim's attendance at the ribbon cutting.

For the full story, go to NBC News.