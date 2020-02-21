Bloomberg Says He Will Release 3 Women From NDAs

Mike Bloomberg said Friday he will release three women from non-disclosure agreements they reached with his company after filing complaints about comments made by Bloomberg.
"Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made," Bloomberg tweeted Friday. "If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release."
The former mayor was hit hard in this week’s debate, particularly by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, about the treatment of women at his company.
This is a developing story.