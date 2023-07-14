McDonald's set to ‘phase out' 3 popular sweet menu items

McDonald's customers seeking something savory will soon have at least three fewer options -- and that's not including the purple-colored Grimace birthday milkshake that mysteriously disappeared from menus earlier this month.

According to a spokesperson for the Chicago-based fast-food chain, the McCafé Bakery line-up is in the process of being "phased out."

"We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave," an emailed statement to NBC Chicago from McDonald's USA read Friday. "Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll."

The statement goes on to say that these changes will not impact McDonald's "iconic" Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pies, or frozen desserts like shakes, sundaes and McFlurries, which will remain available at restaurants nationwide.

McDonald's did not provide an exact date for when the trio of baked goods would be leaving menus. However, a report from TODAY.com indicated the items could leave as early as July 15.

McDonald's added the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Menu and Cinnamon Roll to the McCafé lineup in the fall of 2020, TODAY.com says, after a taste test in several markets was "overwhelmingly positive."

And while the plump breakfast pastries are leaving, some new squishy items are set to arrive on menus later this year, when McDonald's Happy Meals will be accompanied by Squishmallow toys.