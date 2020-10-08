McConnell Says He's Avoided White House for Months Because of COVID-19 Concerns

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hasn't gone to the White House since August because their approach to safety during the coronavirus pandemic "is different than mine."

Speaking at an event in Erlanger, Kentucky, McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, suggested he didn't think the Trump administration had been doing enough to keep the White House safe from Covid-19.

"I haven’t actually been to the White House since August the 6th, because my impression was their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.

