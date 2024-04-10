3 hurt, 5 arrested after shooting at West Philly Eid al-Fitr event, police say

Three people were injured and five people -- including an armed teen who was shot by a police officer -- are in custody, following a shooting at a large Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

Around 1,000 people were gathered at the Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holiday, Ramadan. The Philadelphia Masjid -- a local mosque -- is located near the park.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers who were assigned to the event were writing tickets for cars parked at a nearby gas station when they heard about 30 gunshots.

The officers observed two groups at the park shooting at each other, according to Bethel.

“I walked through this event and we know that the majority, 99 percent of the individuals at this event, are good people who wanted to have a good time," Bethel said. "And once again we have young people engaging in gunfire who just really destroyed the sanctity of what happened.”

The responding officers then spotted three men and a woman who were running away from the scene. Those four people were stopped by the officers who recovered four weapons, investigators said.

At the same time, a police officer approached an armed 15-year-old boy, according to Bethel. The officer shot the teen in the shoulder and leg. Bethel said it's unknown at this time if the teen had initially fired at the officer but police recovered his weapon.

A 22-year-old man was also shot in the stomach while another teen was shot in the hands during the incident, Bethel said.

The 15-year-old, 22-year-old and the other teen were all taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old and the 22-year-old are stable, according to Bethel. Police have not revealed the condition of the other teen.

“We’re very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot or anyone killed," Bethel said.

The shooting led to a massive police presence in West Philadelphia. While officers were responding to the shooting, a police vehicle struck a young girl, causing her to suffer a fractured leg, according to Bethel.

“Clearly we send our prayers out to her and her family," Bethel said. "That is not our intended purpose and we will make sure we will be following up with her and her family to let them know that.”

After the incident, Corey Taylor, who says he's the father of one of the shooting victims, 22-year-old Nhashon Tawfiq Richards, spoke with NBC10.

"I’m tired of all the violence and the nonsense that’s going on. We can do better as a people, as all Homo sapiens, human beings," Taylor said. "That we need to do better, love one another and we all can live in prosperity, peace and harmony and stop hating one another. Over what someone else got or dislike over a female or some type of hood affiliation or whatever. It’s stupid. And it’s nonsense. People’s lives are priceless. Appreciate and value your life. I love my son. I love my children. I love society. Anyone can get their life together. Anyone can!"

Blankenburg Elementary School is also located nearby on 4600 Girard Avenue though classes did not take place on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police as well as the ATF Philadelphia Field Division are both investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

