Man stranded for 3 days on uninhabited Bahamas island is rescued by Coast Guard

A man who was stranded for three days on Cay Sal, a small and uninhabited Bahamas island, was rescued on Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal," officials said in a news release.
Cay Sal is a small island in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas.
An aircrew located the man — a 64-year-old Bahamian national — on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.
The man told the crew that he had been stranded for three days after his vessel “became disabled” on his voyage, the release said.