Montgomery County

Chick-fil-A in Pa. Bans Unaccompanied Kids From Dining There After ‘Unacceptable' Visits

After having issues with rowdy youth, a fast food restaurant in Montgomery County has banned school-aged children from the store if they are unaccompanied by adults

By Hayden Mitman

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Royersford is claiming ongoing issues with unaccompanied children has caused the institution of a new rule that would ban anyone aged 16 and under from dining there without a parent or guardian in tow.

On social media, the store posted a list of reasons for the ban, including issues with noise, children being dropped off nearby only to linger for hours at a time, mistreatment of property and harassment of employees.

In order to address these issues, the restaurant will not allow anyone aged 16 or under to dine in the restaurant without a parent or guardian present.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For anyone 16 or under who wants to purchase food without a parent or guardian, the store will require them to take their food to go.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us