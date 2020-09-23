Lizzie Borden

Lizzie Borden's Massachusetts House on the Market, Again

Borden was famously accused of killing her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892

A 1890 photo of Lizzie Borden.
AP Images

A home where Lizzie Borden lived in Fall River, Massachusetts, is on the market again, after being sold most recently in 2018.

The current owners, Donald Woods and Leeann Wilber, also operate a Borden-themed museum and bed-and-breakfast at a different home where Borden was famously accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892, the Herald News reported.

Borden was acquitted and moved into a home at 306 French St. in Fall River in 1893 with her sister, the newspaper reported. The killings were never officially solved.

U.S. & World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2 hours ago

Thousands Expected to Honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

coronavirus vaccine 49 mins ago

Many Parents Are Hesitant to Give Their Kids a COVID-19 Vaccine. What If Schools Require It?

Woods and Wilber installed a sprinkler system in the French Street home, which Borden called Maplecroft, when they purchased it for $500,000. They intended to convert it into another destination for tourists interested in Borden's story, the newspaper reported.

But when the town asked for additional renovations and placed other conditions on the proposed business, they decided to abandon the venture, an employee of Woods and Wilber's told the newspaper.

The seven-bedroom home is being sold fully furnished and the asking price is $890,000, the newspaper reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lizzie BordenMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us