Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content.

While we wish the "Mean Girls" alum would announce a "Falling for Christmas" sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The "Freaky Friday" star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.

She captioned the shot, "Merry Christmas Everyone!"

Lohan revealed her marriage to Shammas in July, writing in an Instagram post, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."

Her rep later confirmed to E! News that the couple did tie the knot.

The marriage news came almost eight months after Lohan announced that she and Shammas were engaged. "My love. My life. My family," she wrote Nov. 28. "My future."