Over 100 golden retrievers and their owners were walking a mile Sunday morning in honor of Spencer, the official Boston Marathon dog who died earlier this year.

The “Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup” was one of several events happening Sunday ahead of the big race.

Many of the pups will be donning one dollar bandanas that say “Golden Strong.” The proceeds go toward the Morris Foundation’s cancer research in golden retrievers.

The one-mile walk honors the Boston Marathon dogs who died, including the beloved brother-sister duo Spencer and Penny.

Spencer became the official dog of the Boston Marathon after a video of him went viral in 2018. The good boy was holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth along the rainy route. Both dogs died of cancer earlier this year.

Hundreds of dogs walked in their honor from the Park Street station to the finish line.