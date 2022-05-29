Paul Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested for DUI in Napa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested for driving under the influence, officials confirmed.

Pelosi was detained and arrested in Napa County Saturday night and released on bail Sunday morning, according to Napa County authorities.

He is facing misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with .08 alcohol percentage and alcohol related reckless driving. His bail was set at $5,000.

Nany Pelosi's office released a statement saying “the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”  

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

business May 20

Catholic Bishop Bars Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Abortion Rights Support

burn pits May 19

Top Lawmakers Reach Deal to Help Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits

This article tagged under:

Paul PelosiNANCY PELOSIDUINapa County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us