11.21 a.m. Miki Sudo is the runaway winner! She's secured her place as a five time champion at Nathan's. "Absolutely a comfortable win," commentators say.

11.17 a.m. The women's competition is underway with Miki Sudo in first place so far, about 7 dogs ahead of the pack.

Sudo is the reigning champ, but does not hold the world record.

What You Need to Know: 2018 Hot Dog-Eating Competition

Chowdown champions are facing off at Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men’s record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes. The women's competition kicks off at 11 a.m., and the men will go head-to-head at midday.

Ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo is seeking a fifth women’s title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas’ record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

