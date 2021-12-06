GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to Leave Congress to Lead New Trump Media Company

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Al Drago/Pool via AP

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders, is leaving Congress to become chief executive officer of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Nunes, first elected in 2002 to a district in California's Central Valley, served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for four years until Democrats took control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections.

