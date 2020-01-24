‘Get Rid of Her’: A Voice Appearing to Be Trump’s Heard on Tape Demanding Diplomat Yovanovitch’s Ouster

A voice that appears to be that of President Donald Trump ordered aides to "get rid" of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch after two now-indicted Rudy Giuliani associates told him she had been badmouthing him, according to an audiotape reviewed by ABC News.

The network said the tape appeared to include a discussion between Trump and Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman at a small private dinner. Trump has denied knowing the pair and dismissed numerous pictures of them together as just photos taken at public events.

NBC News has neither obtained nor heard the recording and cannot verify the authenticity of the ABC report.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statment, "Every President in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his administration."

For the full story, go to NBC News.