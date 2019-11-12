Could a ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Be Coming to HBO Max?

THR's sources say that no deals are close to being done

By Lauren Piester

The 'Friends' might be there for us after all.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a "Friends" reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, with the six main stars on board to participate. It would be an unscripted special featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer with series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

THR's sources say that no deals are close to being done and that after deals are signed, the trick would be to sort out the entire cast's schedules, but "talks" are at least happening.

Everyone involved with the show has long said that they would never do a reboot or a new scripted version of the show, but they have said an unscripted reunion was not out of the question.

HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020 with titles from Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner, DC, and more, and will be the new home of Friends after it leaves Netflix at the end of this year. New projects include a "Gossip Girl" sequel series, a musical "Grease" series, a "Gremlins" prequel series, and a "Practical Magic" prequel series.

HBO Max and WBTV have not commented on THR's report.

