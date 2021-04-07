Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence Has a Book Deal, With Memoir Set for 2023 Release

He's also been signed to do a second book

By Hillel Italie

Alex Wong | Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal.

His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Tiger Woods 7 hours ago

Tiger Woods Was Speeding at About 85 MPH Before SUV Rollover Crash, Sheriff Says

Biden Administration 3 hours ago

Biden Administration Makes Pitch for Higher Business Taxes

“I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC.”

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that it also signed Pence to a second book but did not immediately provide details.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mike PencememoirSIMON & SCHUSTER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us