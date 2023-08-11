Florida

Florida man poses as veterinarian, performs C-Section on pregnant dog that later dies

Professional veterinarians believe the use of string to close the incision may have led to the dog's fatal infection

FILE
Joathan Kitchen via Getty Images

A southwest Florida man was arrested Friday for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who died of complications from the procedure, authorities said.

The man was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The 61-year-old Collier County man was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Sugar's owners had been introduced to the man as a veterinarian and reached out to him because the 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) dog appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies, the sheriff's office said.

The man came to the owners' home and performed a cesarean section on Sugar in a converted ambulance. He removed a stillborn puppy and charged $600, according to the sheriff's office.

After Sugar became ill from an infection a week later, her owners took her to an emergency pet hospital where staff told her that the incision was closed with string or thread instead of standard suture material. They said that could have contributed to her infection. Sugar died hours later.

“A doctor at the emergency pet hospital told detectives a C-Section is not an uncommon surgery on pregnant dogs and that had a qualified veterinarian performed the procedure on Sugar she likely would have survived,” the sheriff's office.

U.S. & World

entertainment news 14 mins ago

Tyrese Gibson suing The Home Depot for alleged ‘humiliating and demeaning' incident

Prison Guard 3 hours ago

Texas's position on the rights of a fetus in tension after a prison guard's stillbirth

The man's case hadn't yet been placed in an electronic docket at the Collier County court clerk's office so it was unknown if he had an attorney who could comment.

A veterinary surgeon at the UF Veterinary Hospital surgically removed a shoe from the stomach of a 10.5-foot, 341-pound Nile crocodile.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaanimalsdogs
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us