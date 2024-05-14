Three men headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing North Texas mail carrier

Three North Texas men are headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing a postal worker's master key, according to the Department of Justice. The defendants now face up to 10 years in federal prison; sentencing is set for Sept. 3.

In a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton on Tuesday, 21-year-old Jlynn Laneil Dunn, 24-year-old Daylin Darden, and 23-year-old D Colby Vashion Lewis admitted to robbing a mail carrier on Oct. 2, 2023.

According to the DOJ, each defendant pleaded guilty on May 8 to armed robbery of mail matter, money, or other property of the United States.

The carrier, the DOJ said, told police the robbers demanded a U.S. Postal Service master key used by letter carriers to gather mail deposited in blue collection boxes. Officials said anyone in possession of the keys can access mailboxes and then steal mail including checks, credit cards, bank information, and other sensitive information.

During the investigation into the robbery, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service obtained surveillance video that recorded the robbery and the defendants leaving in a silver sedan afterward.

DOJ Three men police say robbed a mail carrier are recorded on surveillance video in October 2023.

Federal investigators identified the suspects and during a search of an address recovered guns, drugs, mail, checks, and a DVR system that had footage showing "all three robbers gathered at the residence prior to the robbery on Oct. 2." The DOJ said the video also showed, "Mr. Darden can be seen exiting the residence with a gun matching the one used during the robbery. The DVR also showed them return to the residence after the robbery. On the video, Mr. Dunn can be seen holding a small item attached to a long gold chain — the same type of chain used to carry USPS arrow keys."

The DOJ said Dunn’s Instagram account revealed a direct message sent 10 to 12 minutes before the robbery that read, “I’m tryna go get us a key rn so I can get these real scam Money.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the robbery with the assistance of the Fort Worth and Arlington police departments.

Federal authorities have offered rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a string of armed robberies of mail carriers. A reward is being offered for a robbery of a mail carrier reported on May 6 in Addison. Investigators have not said whether any of the robberies are connected.